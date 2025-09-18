New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Businessman Samir Modi, brother of former IPL chief Lalit Modi, was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport pursuant to a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Police Station New Friends Colony and later arrested on alleged charges of rape.

Following his production before the court, he was remanded to one day's police custody.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 19 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

According to a statement issued by his counsel Advocate Simran Singh of Sakura Advisory, the allegations against Modi are "false and concocted" and form part of an extortion attempt.

The FIR was registered on September 10, 2025, based on a complaint by a woman who claimed to have been in a relationship with Modi since 2019.

Also Read | Jhansi: Pink Toilets Built as Part of 'Swachh Bharat Mission' Prioritising Women's Safety and Cleanliness in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The statement alleged that the complainant's accusations were motivated by an "ulterior motive of extracting money".

Modi had earlier filed complaints on August 8 and 13, 2025, before various police officials, alleging blackmail and extortion by the same woman.

His counsel said these complaints were supported by WhatsApp conversations in which the woman allegedly demanded Rs 50 crore.

Calling the arrest a "hasty act of the police without verifying the facts", the legal team described the matter as a "clear case of abuse of the provisions of law".

"We have full faith in the judiciary and the investigating agencies, who will not only probe the matter but also bring closure at the earliest," the statement read. It also urged the media to respect the privacy of Modi's family "at this deeply sensitive time."

Police officials said a woman had approached them five days ago and lodged a complaint against Modi, leading to the registration of a case of rape and criminal intimidation. The woman alleged that the incident had taken place earlier.

Samir Modi is the founder and managing director of Modicare, a direct selling company. He was also in the news last year over an inheritance dispute with his mother, Bina Modi. In June 2024, he had approached the Delhi Police seeking protection, claiming threats from his mother amid the ongoing family feud. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)