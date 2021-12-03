New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A crucial meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will be held at the Singhu border on Saturday to decide on the future course of the agitation.

Farmer leaders said any decision on whether to send five names to the Centre for a panel on MSP will be taken in the meeting as they have not yet received any formal communication from the government.

The meeting will also ponder over pending demands of the protesting farmers which include legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) of crops, withdrawal of cases against farmers, compensation to kin of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.

"Our crucial meeting is tomorrow (Saturday) at 11 am. Along with discussing our pending demands, the SKM will decide future course of the movement. Since we have not yet got any formal communication from the Centre to submit names of five farmer leaders for a committee on MSP, we will decide in the meeting whether we have to send the names to them," SKM core committee member Darshan Pal told PTI.

The Centre on Tuesday had demanded five names from the SKM to form a panel to deliberate on MSP and other issues.

However, later in the day the SKM in a statement said that its leaders had received a phone call from the Centre on the issue but there was no formal communication.

On Monday, the central government had passed a bill in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Repeal of the farm laws was one of the main demands of the protesting farmers. But the stalemate continues as their other demands such as legal guarantee on MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement and withdrawal of cases against them are still to be met.

The SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, in a statement on Friday said that farmers struggle for pending demands continues as their is no formal assurance from the Centre as yet on them.

“SKM has not received any reply from the government in response to its letter to the Prime Minister, where SKM had raised six key demands as a pre-condition for withdrawal of the farm movement,” the statement said.

It said that permanent morchas in dozens of places continue at Delhi borders and elsewhere.

The SKM statement said that it is noted that BJP leaders are themselves pressuring the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to address farmers' issues as elections draw closer in the state.

“In a video message to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, UP MLA Romi Shahni is being heard pleading for pending arrears to sugarcane farmers to be paid,” the statement said.

The farmers' body said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is reported to have said that he will invite farm leaders of the state to discuss unresolved issues with them.

“It is apparent that BJP leaders and its state governments are waiting for an indication from the Union government, and thus it is their responsibility to urgently proceed on the pending demands,” the statement said.

