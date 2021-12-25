Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will not contest Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022, informed the leaders of the nine-member coordination committee of the Morcha, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Dr Darshan Pal on Saturday.

The leaders said that the SKM, which is a platform of more than 400 different ideological organizations across the country, is formed only on the issues of farmers.

"There is no call for the boycott of elections and even no understanding of contesting elections. SKM was made by the people to get their rights from the government and after the repeal of three agricultural laws, the struggle has been postponed, the remaining demands will be decided in the meeting to be held on January 15, 2022," they stated.

Regarding 32 organizations in Punjab, the leaders said that there was no consensus on contesting jointly in this assembly election. "It has been decided that the individuals or organizations participating in the elections can not use the names of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha or 32 organizations. Doing so will result in disciplinary action," they added.

The leaders clarified that in front of 32 organizations, Krantikari Kisan Union (Dr Darshanpal), BKU Krantikari (Surjit Phool), BKU Sidhupur (Jagjit Dallewal), Azad Kisan Committee Doaba (Harpal Sangha), Jai Kisan Andolan (Gurbakhsh Barnala), Dasuha Ganna Sangharsh Committee (Sukhpal Daffar), Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab (Inderjit Kotbudha), Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society (Baldev Sirsa) and Kirti Kisan Union Punjab (Hardev Sandhu) have taken a clear stand against contesting elections. (ANI)

