New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress on Thursday released the first list of 21 candidates for Delhi assembly elections. The party has fielded Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur, Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav will contest from Badli.

The list was announced after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee.

Congress has fielded Aruna Kumari from Narela, Mangesh Tyagi from Burari, Shivank Singhal from Adarsh Nagar, Jai Kishan from Sultanpur Majra, Rohit Chaudhary from Nangloi Jat, Praveen Jain from Shalimarbagh, Anil Bhardwaj from Sadar Bazar and Mudit Agarwal from Chandni Chowk.

Former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf has been fielded from Ballimaran.

PS Bawa has been fielded from Tilak Nagar, Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka, Rajinder Tanwar from Chhatarpur, Jay Prakash from Ambedkar Nagar, Garvit Singhvi from Greater Kailash, Ch. Anil Kumar from Patparganj, Abdul Rehman from Seelampur and Ali Mahndi from Mustafabad.

The CEC meeting was held at AICC headquarters and attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Devender Yadav and other leaders.

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also accelerated their preparations for Delhi assembly polls.

AAP on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The party has dropped 17 sitting MLAs in the second list.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress.

Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 62 of the 70 seats. (ANI)

