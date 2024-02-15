India News | Sandeshkhali Protest: Lok Sabha Privileges Committee Issues Notice to Senior Police Officials over Complaint by BJP Bengal Chief

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha on Thursday issued a notice to senior police officers in West Bengal on a complaint filed by the BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, alleging misconduct, brutality and life-threatening injuries during a scuffle with uniformed personnel amid a protest against the prevailing unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali the day before.

Agency News ANI| Feb 15, 2024 10:00 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Sandeshkhali Protest: Lok Sabha Privileges Committee Issues Notice to Senior Police Officials over Complaint by BJP Bengal Chief Festivals
Mirza Ghalib Death Anniversary 2024 Date: All You Need To Know About the Most Renowned and Celebrated Poets of All Times Mirza Ghalib Death Anniversary 2024 Date: All You Need To Know About the Most Renowned and Celebrated Poets of All Times
  • Videos
    Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme As ‘Unconstitutional’ Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme As ‘Unconstitutional’ Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Sandeshkhali Protest: Lok Sabha Privileges Committee Issues Notice to Senior Police Officials over Complaint by BJP Bengal Chief

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha on Thursday issued a notice to senior police officers in West Bengal on a complaint filed by the BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, alleging misconduct, brutality and life-threatening injuries during a scuffle with uniformed personnel amid a protest against the prevailing unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali the day before.

    Agency News ANI| Feb 15, 2024 10:00 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Sandeshkhali Protest: Lok Sabha Privileges Committee Issues Notice to Senior Police Officials over Complaint by BJP Bengal Chief

    New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha on Thursday issued a notice to senior police officers in West Bengal on a complaint filed by the BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, alleging misconduct, brutality and life-threatening injuries during a scuffle with uniformed personnel amid a protest against the prevailing unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali the day before.

    "The (Privileges) Committee has asked Rajeev Kumar, IPS, DGP/IGP, Government of West Bengal, Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rehman, and Additional SP Partha Ghosh to appear before it on February 19 for oral evidence on the above-subjected matter," read a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

    Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of NLC India's 300 MW Solar Plant on February 16.

    Amid the rising tide of violence in the wake of allegations of atrocities on women by fugitive TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides in Sandeshkhali, Majumdar wrote to the Privileges Committee alleging breach of privilege and violation of protocol norms.

    The BJP state chief was, on Wednesday, admitted to a multi-speciality hospital in Basirhat after he reportedly fell and lost consciousness during a police lathi charge on protesters.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission on Tour of States To Review Preparations for General Polls.

    The police personnel and the protesting BJP workers came to blows on Wednesday after the latter tried to defy the prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP's office in Basirhat prior to the demonstration.

    Earlier, the BJP announced the formation of a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs, which will visit the scene of the violence and unrest--Sandeshkhali--and file a comprehensive report after gathering facts about the prevailing situation and the alleged excesses on women in the area in Bengal's North Parganas district.

    Union Minister Annapurna Devi was named as the convenor of the high-level committee, which also comprises Pratima Bhowmik, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal.

    The panel has been directed to visit the incident site, take stock of the situation, talk to the victims and submit a report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

    With the situation in Sandeshkhali threatening to spiral out of hand, the TMC government, earlier, reimposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of areas in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali.

    Even as the BJP went hammer and tongs at the ruling party over the Sandeshkhali unrest, the TMC blamed the principal Opposition party in the state for trying to disturb peace in Sandeshkhali.

    "The sole motive of the BJP was to create unrest and incite violence in Sandeshkhali. There were stone-pelting incidents that left many injured. They (BJP) claimed that women were violated and abused. (Union Minister) Smriti Irani, too, made instigating statements. The TMC condemns the BJP's ploy to disturb peace in Sandeshkhali under the leadership of Sukanta Majumdar," TMC spokesperson Sashi Panja said earlier. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like

    New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha on Thursday issued a notice to senior police officers in West Bengal on a complaint filed by the BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, alleging misconduct, brutality and life-threatening injuries during a scuffle with uniformed personnel amid a protest against the prevailing unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali the day before.

    "The (Privileges) Committee has asked Rajeev Kumar, IPS, DGP/IGP, Government of West Bengal, Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rehman, and Additional SP Partha Ghosh to appear before it on February 19 for oral evidence on the above-subjected matter," read a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

    Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of NLC India's 300 MW Solar Plant on February 16.

    Amid the rising tide of violence in the wake of allegations of atrocities on women by fugitive TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides in Sandeshkhali, Majumdar wrote to the Privileges Committee alleging breach of privilege and violation of protocol norms.

    The BJP state chief was, on Wednesday, admitted to a multi-speciality hospital in Basirhat after he reportedly fell and lost consciousness during a police lathi charge on protesters.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission on Tour of States To Review Preparations for General Polls.

    The police personnel and the protesting BJP workers came to blows on Wednesday after the latter tried to defy the prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP's office in Basirhat prior to the demonstration.

    Earlier, the BJP announced the formation of a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs, which will visit the scene of the violence and unrest--Sandeshkhali--and file a comprehensive report after gathering facts about the prevailing situation and the alleged excesses on women in the area in Bengal's North Parganas district.

    Union Minister Annapurna Devi was named as the convenor of the high-level committee, which also comprises Pratima Bhowmik, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal.

    The panel has been directed to visit the incident site, take stock of the situation, talk to the victims and submit a report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

    With the situation in Sandeshkhali threatening to spiral out of hand, the TMC government, earlier, reimposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of areas in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali.

    Even as the BJP went hammer and tongs at the ruling party over the Sandeshkhali unrest, the TMC blamed the principal Opposition party in the state for trying to disturb peace in Sandeshkhali.

    "The sole motive of the BJP was to create unrest and incite violence in Sandeshkhali. There were stone-pelting incidents that left many injured. They (BJP) claimed that women were violated and abused. (Union Minister) Smriti Irani, too, made instigating statements. The TMC condemns the BJP's ploy to disturb peace in Sandeshkhali under the leadership of Sukanta Majumdar," TMC spokesperson Sashi Panja said earlier. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ICC
    200K+ searches
    CTET Result 2024
    50K+ searches
    Electoral Bonds
    50K+ searches
    Lazio vs Bayern
    50K+ searches
    PSG vs Real Sociedad
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ICC
    200K+ searches
    CTET Result 2024
    50K+ searches
    Electoral Bonds
    50K+ searches
    Lazio vs Bayern
    50K+ searches
    PSG vs Real Sociedad
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma