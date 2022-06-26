Sangrur (Punjab), Jun 26 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief and candidate Simranjit Singh Mann is leading from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, for which counting began on Sunday morning, according to initial trends.

Mann, a former MP, is leading by a margin of 856 votes from his nearest rival and AAP candidate Gurmail Singh, the trends indicated.

Counting of votes for the bypoll to Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab began Sunday morning amid tight security arrangements.

