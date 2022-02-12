New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Sanitary napkin vending machines will be installed at toilets meant for women in east Delhi, the authorities said on Saturday.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in a statement, said it is making full use of its resources to secure a better position in the cleanliness survey for this year.

Also Read | Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 756 posts in East Coast Railway RRC Bhubaneshwar at rrcbbs.org.in; Check Details here.

"EDMC is determined to provide better facilities to its citizens despite paucity of funds. It is paying special attention to keeping all toilets located in the area under its control. The corporation is trying to keep them in clean, hygienic condition and usable at all times," it added.

Around 60 such toilets have been identified for installation of the sanitary napkin vending machines, and incinerators are being installed in all these facilities too so that privacy is maintained and woman can easily get personal use items in time of need, the civic body said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Samajwadi Party Leader Rubina Khan Issues Threat, Says Will Chop off Hands of Any Man Who Touches Their Hijab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)