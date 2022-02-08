Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed the netizens who trolled Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at her cremation ceremony.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani on Sunday reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai where the last rites of Mangeshkar were conducted with full state honours.

In a viral picture, Khan could be seen raising his hands in 'dua' (prayer), while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. After reciting his Dua, Khan could be seen blowing air as per Islamic rituals of praying. The actor also paid a floral tribute to the singer and touched her feet after reciting his dua.

While many fans were touched by Khan's gesture, a section of people also criticized him for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, after reciting his dua. The trolls alleged that the actor was not blowing air but spitting.

Condemning the online trolling, Shiv Sena MP said, "It is shameful the way people are trolling him (Shah Rukh Khan). Some people are doing politics in the name of religion even on the sad occurrence of Lata ji's demise. We all know who these people are. Nobody needs to be told."

For the unversed, megastar Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Many prominent personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray among other politicians and several Bollywood actors were present at the funeral to pay their last respects to the legendary singer. (ANI)

