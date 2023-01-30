Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government over Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha rally.

"It's Bharatiya Janata party rally, not a 'Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha'. Did they start the rally against Narendra Modi? People are confused because PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, and Devendra Fadnavis followed strong Hindutava and if they started this rally then it was an insult to Modi and Amit Shah," Raut told reporters here.

A massive rally, Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha, organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj was taken out from Shivaji Park in Dadar and culminated at Kamgar Maidan in Parel, covering a distance of more than 4 km on Sunday against the alleged cases of 'love jihad'.

Leaders and workers of right-wing outfits such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) marched in the rally.

However, hitting out at the government, Raut said, "If you want to see Hindu Aakrosh then you must go and watch Kashmiri Pundits who are facing problems and won't go back to their homes. They are protesting against the government".

He further took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and questioned the party why it did not protest against the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

"Hindu Rakshak Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was insulted by the Governor of Maharashtra, then why not they (BJP) started any rally against him? Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's insult is acceptable for them (BJP) but love jihad," Shiv Sena leader said.

The party's veteran leader further came down heavily on the Modi-led government over its decision to confer Samajwadi Party's patron and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister late Mulayam Singh Yadav with Padma Bhushan.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav fired bullets on Ram bhakts and now PM Modi giving him Padma Bhushan, it's not an insult of 'Ram bhakts? Totally confused about what they want to do in the name of Hindutva," he added. (ANI)

