New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave zero hour notice in the parliament on the issue of Bus Marshals and appointment of Civil Defence Volunteers.

The issue of appointing Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) as marshals aboard public-run buses in Delhi triggered a row between the AAP government and the BJP.

In October, the bus marshals held a protest to get reinstated after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena terminated their services in October last year.

These bus marshals were appointed to ensure the safety of the women in the buses plying in the national capital.

Earlier on December 3, AAP MP Raghav Chadha had filed a suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 seeking to discuss the 'deteriorating law and order' situation and the 'rise in crimes' in the national capital.

AAP Rajya MP Sanjay Singh has also filed an adjournment motion notice in the upper house seeking to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation concerning the 'increasing crimes' in Delhi.

Singh had also filed a Suspension of Business Notice earlier on December 2 and also on November 29 seeking to discuss the increasing crime rate in the national capital.

In the notice Singh filed, he mentioned that "statistics from prominent newspapers," highlight an increase in crimes like robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and elderly have increased."

"Statistics from leading newspapers of 2024 highlight the worrying situation of crime in the capital. Robbery cases have increased by 23 pc, theft cases by 25.2 pc while attempted murders have increased by 18pc," Singh said in the notice.

Adding on, the notice said, "Delhi tops the list of crimes against women among metros. This clearly shows the flaws in the functioning of law and order."

AAP MPs on November 29 staged a protest in the premises of the Parliament, alleging a deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

The protest was held by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and other party leaders.

"Zero hour" begins right after the end of the "question hour" in the parliament. Zero hours precisely start at 12 noon that's why it is named "zero hour". During this period in the parliamentary operations, the members of parliament can put up issues that are of public interest.

Matters of substantial interest can be put up in the parliament in zero hour without any advance notice. The duration of "zero hour" has evolved over the years.

Since no mention of zero hour has been described in the constitution or parliamentary rule book it is impossible to speculate on the issues put up in the "zero hour". It is important to note that the concept of "zero hour" is not stated anywhere in the constitution or rules of the parliament but it still exists. (ANI)

