Panaji (Goa) [India], June 25 (ANI): A large number of people participated in the boat parade in Siolim village of Goa's Bardez taluka, marking the beginnng of revelry in the 'Sao Joao' festival on Friday.

The boat parade was carried out in front of St. Anthony Church in the village of Siolim.

'Sao Joao' festival is the feast of St John the Baptist.

Traditionally, people jump into the well but since the wells are fast disappearing, people prefer to celebrate it in swimming pools.

The festival sees revellers plunging into water bodies in the morning to commemorate the day in the name of St John De Baptista who was believed to have baptised Jesus Christ.

The festival is marked to herald the monsoon season in the state every year in June. People are often seen having a great time by enjoying and dancing in the artificial rain which adds charm to the celebrations.

To take the celebrations up a notch, revellers wear crowns of fresh fruit and wildflowers, traditionally called 'Kopel' to celebrate the occasion.

Sao Joao, like any other Goan festival, has that captivating spirit of merriment, colour and tradition. People dressed in colourful outfits from several villages meet and celebrate the day like a carnival.

Notably, the festival was celebrated after a gap of two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

