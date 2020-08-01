Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): Lt Gen Alok Kler, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command on Saturday reviewed operational preparedness and COVID-19 mitigation measures of 'Do Not Target' Division at Hisar, the Defence PRO, Rajasthan said.

"Lt Gen Alok Kler Army Commander Sapta Shakti Command reviewed operational preparedness and COVID-19 mitigation measures of 'Do Not Target' Division at Hisar. Commended all ranks for their professionalism, exhorting them to be prepared for security challenges," Defence PRO, Rajasthan tweeted.

According to the Indian Army, South Western Command Sapta Shakti Command was raised on April 15, 2005 at Jaipur. It is the youngest Command of the Indian Army and has always been resolute in protecting the borders along the South Western Theater. (ANI)

