New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The site of Sarai Shahji Tomb in south Delhi is a "monument of national importance" declared under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to question in the Upper House of Parliament also said "South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has informed that the Gitanjali Road (in front of Shivalik A & B Blocks and Malviya Nagar, Begumpur) has been notified as mixed-use street by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) on 15.09.2006".

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed that group of monuments at Sarai Shahji Tomb in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi is a monument of national importance declared under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, he said.

"As per this Act, new construction around the monument (within the limit of prohibited area) is prohibited. ASI has further informed that as per this Act, an area up to 100 metres from the boundary of a monument is declared as the 'prohibited area' where only repair and renovation of the old structures or buildings are permitted after obtaining prior permission from the Competent Authority," the minister said in his reply.

It has also informed that an area up to 200 m, further beyond the prohibited area, is notified as regulated area where repairs, renovations, reconstructions and new construction are permitted with prior permission from competent authority, the Minister of State said.

In response to another question, Kishore said an amendment was proposed by the SDMC to notify Geetanjali Road (Block 'C', A & B, Malviya Nagar and Begumpur excluding Community Facilities Site in Begumpur) as mixed-use street which is yet to be notified by the Delhi government.

"In this connection, GNCTD had informed that an Interlocutory Application IA No. 43487/2018 was filed by them in the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India to allow issue of notification for 279 Roads under Mixed Used Regulations of Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021. The matter is pending adjudication before the Hon'ble Supreme Court," he added.

