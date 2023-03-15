Hamirpur, Mar 15 (PTI) The 10-day Saras fair, organised for the first time in Himachal Pradesh, concluded here after recording a business of Rs 40 lakh, Deputy Commissioner Debasweta Banik said on Wednesday.

As many as 83 self-help groups from 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh and six SHGs from other states participated in the fair organised by the rural development department at Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district, Banik said.

Also Read | Hero Electric Launches Three New Two-Wheeler Electric Vehicles; Check Prices, Other Details Here.

Banik, the chief guest at the closing function on Tuesday evening, said a business of Rs 40 lakh was recorded in the fair. She also performed Nati (folk dance of Himachal) with the people of the self-help groups.

She said the Saras fair had received a good response. Next time more states would participate in the fair as it provides a platform for the local people to interact with people of other states and districts, Banik added.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Class 12 Student Jumps off Balcony of His 13th Floor Apartment, Dies.

The deputy commissioner awarded the Shiv Self-Help Group of Bamson block of Hamirpur district for recording the highest sale during the fair. The Hadimba SHG of Bhuntar of Kullu was awarded for presentation and beautification, Sadbhavna SHG of Sirmaur district won an award for best packaging, and Naina SHG of Kunihar in Solan district was awarded for best dealing. Each of them received a prize of Rs 5,100.

Visitors were treated to delicious dishes during the fair. PTI/COR/BPL

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)