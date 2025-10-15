Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, the country's premier institution for police training, is set to hold its Dikshant Parade on October 17. The Academy is renowned for training Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from their induction and providing continuous professional development through a variety of courses and seminars.

The upcoming Dikshant Parade will witness the participation of 190 officer trainees, which includes 174 IPS officers and 16 foreign officers from Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. Among the trainees, a significant representation of 65 lady officers is notable, reflecting the increasing participation of women in policing.

Also Read | Is 25% of Your PF Balance Permanently Locked Until Retirement Under EPFO New Rules? PIB Fact-Checks Misleading Claim by TMC MP Saket Gokhale.

The 77 RR batch, having completed their Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, joined the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on December 9, 2024. Since then, these officer trainees have undergone 45 weeks of Phase I training at the Academy, involving rigorous physical, academic, and tactical instruction.

Following the Dikshant Parade, the trainees will proceed to Delhi for a series of attachments and visits to key Central Police Organizations (CPOs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training (BPST). During this phase, they will also pay courtesy calls on eminent dignitaries, including the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, the National Security Advisor, the Union Home Secretary, and chiefs of CAPFs and CPOs.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Detention: Supreme Court Permits Gitanjali J. Angmo to Amend Plea Challenging Activist's Detention.

Additionally, the trainees will undertake attachments with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army, combining to a total duration of four weeks. This will extend the Phase I training to a total of 49 weeks. Following this, the officer trainees will undergo District Practical Training for 29 weeks in their respective cadres or states, gaining hands-on experience in policing.

Upon completion of the District Practical Training, trainees will return to the Academy for Phase II of their basic course training, scheduled to commence on June 22, 2026, and will last for nine weeks. Throughout their training tenure, officer trainees engage in comprehensive indoor and outdoor instruction covering diverse aspects of policing and leadership, supplemented by practical attachments designed to enhance their professional skills and knowledge. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)