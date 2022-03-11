Srinagar, Mar 11 (PTI) Militants shot dead a sarpanch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

"At about 8:50 pm, terrorists fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in south Kashmir's Kulgam district," one of the officials said.

Also Read | Congress' G-23 Leaders Seeks Speedy Election of New Congress President, Summoning of AICC Session.

They said Mir was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mir was an independent sarpanch.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: 13 Doctors Elected as Legislators in State for the First Time, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)