Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 6 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged on Sunday that attacks on Christians and Christian churches are taking place across the country with the backing of the Sangh Parivar.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the residence of Fr Davis George—one of the victims of an alleged attack by right-wing activists on Christian priests in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh—Satheesan said Fr George and others were targeted as part of these ongoing attacks.

He expressed solidarity with the family of Fr George.

Satheesan also cited a similar incident in Odisha, where police reportedly entered a church and assaulted a priest and his companion.

The companion was severely injured and is currently hospitalised, he added.

He further alleged that such attacks are happening in several states, with many clergy members imprisoned.

Christians, he claimed, are being "jailed under anti-conversion laws" when complaints are filed against them.

He alleged that Christmas worship services are being obstructed, Sunday services are being suspended, and there are demands to remove statues of saints from churches.

"Minorities across the country are under attack," Satheesan claimed.

He also pointed out that in the RSS mouthpiece Organiser, following the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, there were calls to reclaim seven crore hectares of land owned by Christians, urging the central government to act.

The Congress and the UDF had already warned that, similar to the Waqf Bill, a Church Bill could also be introduced, he noted.

Satheesan claimed that the Sangh Parivar attempted to link the Waqf Bill with the Munambam issue, turning it into a "communal conflict between two communities."

He reiterated that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill violates the constitutional rights of minorities and warned that the consequences of the bill are only beginning to unfold.

Satheesan added that the Congress and the INDIA alliance have taken a firm stand against any violation of the constitutional rights of minority communities.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan also visited Fr George's residence on Saturday and extended support on behalf of the state government.

Fr Davis George, Vicar General of the Jabalpur Catholic Diocese, and Fr George Thomas, Secretary of the Jabalpur Diocesan Corporation, who hails from Kerala, were allegedly attacked on the premises of the Ranjhi police station in Madhya Pradesh on March 31.

Four days after the incident, the Madhya Pradesh police registered a First Information Report (FIR).

However, no arrests have been made so far.

