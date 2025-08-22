New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha on Friday took charge as Delhi's newly appointed Police Commissioner at the Delhi Police Headquarters.

After taking charge, Commissioner Satish Golcha held a meeting with senior officers to review the law-and-order situation in the national capital.

In his first interaction with senior officials after assuming charge, Golcha directed the force to remain vigilant, focus on crime prevention, and ensure better coordination across units to maintain peace and security in Delhi.

Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, has served as Special Commissioner (Law & Order) and has held key assignments in the force. He is known for his emphasis on technology-driven policing and community outreach.

On Thursday, the Central government appointed Satish Golcha as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

Golcha was serving as Director General (Prisons), Delhi. He took this role initially in an interim capacity amidst rising jail violence and gang-related unrest; the posting was later regularised.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) read.

Golcha will replace IPS officer SBK Singh, who was given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner besides his current responsibility as the Director General of Home Guards in Delhi. Singh was assigned the additional charge of the post of the Commissioner of Police from August 1, 2025, after the retirement of Sanjay Arora on Thursday, July 31.

The AGMUT cadre officer has also held the post of DGP of Arunachal Pradesh from February 2022 to June 2023. (ANI)

