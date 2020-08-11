Guwahati, Aug 11 (PTI) Vaishnav scholar and 'Sattradhikar' of Majuli's 'Natun Kamlabari Satra', Narayan Chandra Goswami, died at a hospital here on Tuesday after suffering from a prolonged illness, sources in the medical establishment said.

'Sattradhikars' head Vaishnav monasteries called 'Satras'.

He was 80.

An authority on Brajawali language, Goswami wrote several books highlighting Neo-Vaishnav religious and 'Sattriya' cultural traditions.

He had over 20 books to his credit, including 'Sattriya Sanaskritir Swarnarekha', 'Brajabuli Bhasar Byakaran aru Abhidhan', 'Satriya Nrityar Byakaran', 'Assamat Bhaonar Parampara'.

Goswami also authored nine plays and several essays on Neo-Vaishnavism religion and culture of Assam besides editing 'Kirtan Ghosa', 'Naam Ghosa', 'Ankiya' plays, and 'Borgeets' of Srimanta Sankaradeva and his disciple Madhavadeva.

He was conferred the honorary Doctor of Literature (D Lit) degree by Dibrugarh University in 2010, and several other awards, including the Srimanta Shankardev Award and Shankardev Shilpi Sadhana Bota (Award).

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of the erudite scholar and paid floral tributes to him.

Goswami had devoted his life to enriching Vaishnav culture and literature along with promoting 'Sattriya' culture across the world, Sonowal said in his message.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the intellectual, spiritual and cultural aspects of the state", the chief minister added.

Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP president Ranjeet Dass also condoled the Vaishnav scholar's death.

Goswami was ailing with liver problem since last year and the state government had extended support for his treatment in a private hospital in New Delhi.

He was again admitted to a hospital here about a month ago but his condition did not improve and he breathed his last on Tuesday.

