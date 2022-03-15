New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Tuesday welcomed the Karnataka High Court verdict that upheld the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state, saying truth alone triumphs.

In a statement, the MRM said "anarchic elements and narrow-minded leaders" should now desist from "using children" to serve their self-interest.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Data Can't Be Demanded in Garb of PIL, Centre to Supreme Court.

Strict action should be taken against those who were "spreading poison" in the minds of the people and playing "a dirty politics" on the issue, it demanded.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court said Hijab was not part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith and effectively upheld the ban against the headscarf in educational institutions in the state by dismissing pleas from Muslim girls seeking nod to wear it in classrooms.

Also Read | Holi 2022: Delhi Metro Services to Start from 2.30 PM on March 18.

A three-judge full bench of the High Court said the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to.

The court suggested the possibility of some "unseen hands" behind the hijab row to engineer social unrest and disharmony and expressed dismay over the issue being blown out of proportion during the academic term.

Later, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court by a Muslim student against the Karnataka High Court verdict.

"Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs)," the MRM said in its statement.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch strongly supports the decision of the Karnataka High Court on the issue of Hijab, it said.

"At the same time, the forum warns in strong words that anarchic elements and narrow-minded leaders should desist from using children for their personal gains. Strict action should be taken against those who are spreading poison in the country's atmosphere adopting divide the people and play dirty politics tactics," it added.

MRM spokesperson Shahid Sayeed alleged that "people from Congress and Popular Front of India" were politicising the issue and poisoning the minds of the people.

"The Karnataka High Court verdict is a befitting reply to such people," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)