New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday paid tributes to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik following his demise and said that the latter always raised his voice for farmers.

"Satyapal Malik always raised his voice for the farmers and in the national interest. May his soul rest in peace," Ashok Gehlot told reporters.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away in the national capital on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

It was during his tenure that Article 370 was abrogated by the Central government, converting the former state into three Union Territories.

Inspired by the socialist ideology of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Satyapal Malik entered politics in 1965-66. His leadership qualities were evident early on, as he served as the President of the Meerut College Students' Union in 1966-67 and later as the President of the Students' Union of the then Meerut University (now Chaudhary Charan Singh University) in 1968-69.

He made his legislative debut in 1974, winning the Baghpat Assembly seat on the ticket of the Bharatiya Kranti Dal and was appointed the party's Chief Whip in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. His growing stature within the political landscape led to his appointment as the All-India General Secretary of the newly formed Lok Dal in 1975. In 1980, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Lok Dal.

In recognition of his long-standing contribution to public life, he was appointed the Governor of Bihar in 2017. A year later, on August 23, 2018, he took oath as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Throughout his political career, he has held various significant posts, including Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (1974-77), Member of Parliament in both the Rajya Sabha (1980-84, 1986-89) and Lok Sabha (1989-91), and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism from April to November 1990. He also served as a member of the Panel of Chairmen in the Rajya Sabha and the Panel of Speakers in the Lok Sabha during his tenure. (ANI)

