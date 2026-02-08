New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday accused the police of acting in a "dictatorial" manner after he and other party leaders were detained while attempting to hold a candle march in Janakpuri to pay tribute to a deceased youth.

Speaking to reporters after his detention here, Bhardwaj said, "You can see the level of dictatorship. No one lodged a complaint, even when the parents of Kamal Dhyani went to six police stations. The police are detaining us when we have all gathered to pay tribute to him."

He was referring to the death of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who died after his motorcycle fell into an open pit in Janakpuri just two days ago.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police detained Bhardwaj and several other AAP leaders when they reached the site to take out a candle march, party sources said.

According to the AAP, the leaders had gathered peacefully to pay tribute to the deceased but were not even allowed to light candles. The party alleged that despite the non-violent nature of the gathering, police personnel stopped the march and detained those present.

While being taken away in a police van, Bhardwaj went live on social media, claiming that AAP leaders had gone to the exact spot where Kamal Dhyani lost his life after his bike fell into an open pit dug for Delhi Jal Board work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area. He alleged that police officials snatched candles from their hands and tore posters bearing the victim's name and photograph.

Bhardwaj further claimed that on the night of the accident, friends and relatives of Kamal Dhyani sought his location from the police. Although the location was initially shared, he alleged it was later deleted, resulting in a delay in rescue efforts and causing the victim to remain trapped in the pit overnight, ultimately leading to his death. (ANI)

