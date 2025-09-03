New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea before the Delhi High Court in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra also said that it's not acceptable to approach the apex court for seeking an early hearing of cases.

"It is not acceptable. Just because of the proximity of the Supreme Court, everyone comes here and then seeks adjournment," said the bench.

Advocate appearing for Paulose told the bench that despite being listed every day in the High Court, the matter was not being heard.

As per the prosecution, Chandrashekhar and his wife, Paulose, were allegedly involved in running an organised crime syndicate with their associates since 2013, with the motive of pecuniary gain by cheating and extortion.

The Delhi Police arrested both Chandrasekhar and his wife in September 2021 for their alleged role in the duping case. They are presently in judicial custody.

Delhi Police had booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore. Several separate investigations against him are currently underway in the country.

They are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate, and were arrested by the Delhi Police in an extortion case. (ANI)

