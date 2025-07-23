New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea raising concerns over alleged illegal constructions inside the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K V Viswanathan and Joymalya Bagchi was urged by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal that the plea needed to be heard.

The bench said it will hear it on a later date.

Bansal also expressed concern over the reported permission granted by the local administration for eco-tourism related constructions within the protected area.

"The district collector has issued such permissions for construction of an eco-tourism spot. How can this be permitted?" Bansal said.

"I am just fighting for forests," the lawyer said.

The Satkosia Tiger Reserve, spread across the districts of Angul, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Boudh in Odisha, is a crucial habitat for tigers, elephants, and several endangered species.

