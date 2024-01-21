New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala on Sunday, wrote to the Chief Justice of India, requesting to advise all benches of the top court not to pass any adverse order with regard to non-appearance in any matter which is listed on January 22 in view of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

"I am writing this letter on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association to request your Lordship to advise all benches of the Supreme Court not to pass any adverse order due to non-appearance in any matter which is listed on 22.1.2024, due to Pran Pratishtha of Shree Ram Temple in Ayodhya," Adish Aggarwala stated through press communication.

"Your Lordship is aware of the importance of this celebration. Some of my Muslim brethren have also asked me to request Your Lordship to declare it a holiday. I understand that there should be more working days. That is why we are only requesting that no adverse order be passed in any case due to the absence of anyone - lawyer or litigant," the letter mentioned.

Even though the main prayers are in Ayodhya simultaneously there will be prayers in temples not only in India but throughout the world. The celebrations start early morning and will go on till late evening, the letter further stated.

"I understand that many Judges and Senior Law officers have been invited to Ayodhya and they may also be offering prayers there," stated Adish Aggarwala in the letter.

"I, being the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and International Council of Jurists, London, have been also invited, for which I feel honoured and privileged. So I will be attending the prayer ceremony in Ayodhya," the letter read.

The central government and most state governments have declared a half-day holiday to provide an opportunity for citizens to participate in this prayer ceremony. Therefore, I earnestly request Your Lordship to advise the Registry of the Supreme Court to issue a public notification in this regard, said SCBA President. (ANI)

