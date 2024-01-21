Hyderabad, January 21: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and two others injured when a car rammed into a railing on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The accident occurred when a group of friends were on an outing in the early hours of Saturday. The group of five had gone to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in a car via Pahadi Shareef Road.

They later started from the airport and headed towards Srisailam highway. The speeding car, being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit the roadside railing near Adani Aerospace Park at Mamidipalli village under the limits of Pahadi Shareef police station, police said. Hyderabad Road Accident: Two Dead After Speeding Lorry Truck Collides with Bike, Ignites Fire in Nagole Area (See Pics and Videos).

Nayeemuddin (21) and Muskan Meraj (22) were critically injured and both were shifted to hospital. According to police, all the five are residents of different places in Hyderabad. Hyderabad Road Accident: School Bus Crushes Toddler to Death in Habsiguda Area.

Sajid, a resident of Fateh Darwaza, was accompanying four others, including two women residents of Langar Houz and Toli Chowki. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).