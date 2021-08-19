New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Telangana High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on August 17, 2021 okayed the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.

Also Read | Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey Virtually Inaugurates Solar Electric Vehicle Charging Station At Karnal Lake Resort On Delhi-Chandigarh Highway.

The judges who have been elevated are -- P Sree Sudha, C Sumalatha, Dr (Ms) G Radha Rani, M Laxman, N Tukaramji, and A Venkateshwara Reddy.

Besides them, the Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal judicial member P Madhavi Dev as judge of the Telangana high court.

Also Read | World Photography Day 2021: Top 5 Camera Smartphones To Buy in India.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)