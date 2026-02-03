New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday approved the appointment of five retired judges as ad hoc judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad for a period of two years, invoking its powers under Article 224-A of the Constitution of India. The decision was taken during the Collegium's meeting held on February 3, 2026.

According to the official statement, the Collegium cleared the proposal to appoint Justice Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan, Justice Mohd. Aslam, Justice Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Justice Renu Agarwal, and Justice Jyotsna Sharma as ad hoc judges.

These appointments are aimed at strengthening the judicial capacity of the Allahabad High Court, which continues to face a significant backlog of pending cases.

Article 224-A of the Constitution empowers the Chief Justice of a High Court, with the prior consent of the President of India, to request a retired judge of a High Court to sit and act as a judge for a temporary period.

Such appointments are generally made as an exceptional measure to address acute shortages of judges and to ensure the effective administration of justice.

During their tenure, the ad hoc judges will exercise the same jurisdiction, powers, and privileges as regular judges of the High Court.

The Allahabad High Court, one of the largest High Courts in the country, has been grappling with a heavy caseload for several years. (ANI)

