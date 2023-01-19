New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for the elevation of three judicial officers and five Advocates as Judges in the Madras High Court, three advocates for judges in Karnataka High Court and nine advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The SC Collegium, in a meeting held on January 17, 2023, approved the proposal for the elevation of the three judicial officers and five Advocates as Judges in the Madras High Court.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Fires Fresh Salvo at Ashok Gehlot Government in Rajasthan, Asks Why No Action Taken Against Vasundhara Raje on Corruption Allegations.

Three Judicial Officers whose names were approved for elevation are Periyasamy Vadamalai, Ramachandran Kalaimathi, and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi as Judges in the Madras High Court.

The five Advocates elevated as judges in the said High Court are Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan, Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Ramaswamy Neelakandan, and Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan.

Also Read | Amazon Beats Apple To Become Number 1 in World's Most Valued Brand List, Tata Group Only Indian Company To Make in Top 100; Check Top 10 Brand Names.

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of the Advocates Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil, Rajesh Rai Kallangala, and Tajali Moulasab Nadaf as Judges in the Karnataka High Court.

Also, the Collegium of the apex court also approved the proposal for the elevation of the nine Advocates Prashant Kumar, Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Manjive Shukla, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, Kshitij Shailendra, andVinod Diwakaras Judges in the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)