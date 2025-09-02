New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of 12 lawyers and 14 judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

In the meeting held on September 1, the Collegium decided to recommend 26 persons, and two of them are senior advocates Garima Prashad and Swarupama Chaturvedi, who practice at the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 75 Projects on PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday as ‘Befitting Reply’ to Insults Against Him, His Late Mother.

Garima Prashad is also the Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh.

Advocates who were recommended for judgeship are Vivek Saran, Adnan Ahmad, Vivek Kumar Singh, Garima Prashad, Sudhanshu Chauhan, Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, Swarupama Chaturvedi, Jai Krishna Upadhyay, Siddharth Nandan, Kunal Ravi Singh, Indrajeet Shukla, and Satya Veer Singh.

Also Read | 'Smiling Manifestation of a Troika': US Media Blames Donald Trump for 'Show of Unity' at SCO Summit 2025.

The judicial officers who were recommended to be the judges of the High Court are Dr. Ajay Kumar-II, Chawan Prakash, Divesh Chandra Samant, Prashant Mishra-I, Tarun Saxena, Rajeev Bharti, Padam Narain Mishra, Lakshmi Kant Shukla, Jai Prakash Tiwari, Devendra Singh-I, Sanjiv Kumar, Vani Ranjan Agrawal, Achal Sachdev, and Babita Rani. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)