New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Supreme Court of India's E-Committee on Sunday released a manual for its top citizen-centric service-free "e-Courts Services Mobile app" in 14 languages.

The app is available in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarathi, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

The "e-Courts Services Mobile app" aimed to benefit litigants, citizens, lawyers, law firms, police, government agencies and other institutional litigants has so far crossed 57 lakh downloads.

The App which acts as a personalized digital case diary with case details available on handsset at any hour of the day and free of cost.

The mobile app and its manuals in English and regional languages can be freely downloaded from the official website of the e-Committee, Supreme Court of India https://e-Committeesci.gov.in/service/ecourts-services-mobile-application/ .

Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India and the Chairperson of e-Committee, fore-worded the manual and stressed the importance of this free mobile app and highlighted the reach of this citizen-centric mobile app .

He said, "The e-Committee of the Supreme Court has been at the forefront of introducing digital reforms in the field of law. In the past one year, the pandemic has also pushed advocates, judges and litigants to adopt high tech solutions due to the closure of offices and courts in light of lockdowns and public health concerns. Working remotely, virtual courts, digital workplaces and electronic case management have become integral to how the legal profession is practiced and conducted. This has given us a rare opportunity to embrace technology not just as an interim measure but to transform our legal system to make it more efficient, inclusive, accessible and environmentally sustainable. The e-Courts Services Mobile Application is a step in this direction."

He further added that many advocates and litigants have already embraced the services offered through this mobile application with more than 57 lakh downloads so far. The application will pave the way for optimizing our legal system in an ever-evolving digital world.

Barun Mitra, Secretary, Department of Justice, who has also fore-worded the manual, has highlighted the importance of this Electronic Case Management Tools for the Advocates.

He said "As the legal world is gradually turning digital globally, the process of ICT enablement of the judicial landscape in India has concurrently made significant strides. As an integral part of this multidimensional initiative, the eCourts Services Mobile App has been widely hailed as an effective Electronic Case Management Tool (ECMT). Its popularity is manifested in the growing number of downloads by lawyers, having already crossed the 57-lakh figure".

The e-Committee manuals released in English and regional languages explain all features with screenshots for easy understanding for the common man. The e-Courts services mobile app Manual in English was translated in regional languages by the in-house human resource team of the eCommittee, comprising the Master trainers (Judicial Officers & staff) from various High Courts, in coordination with the Central Project Coordinators of the respective High Courts. (ANI)

