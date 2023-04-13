Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha President Lal Singh Arya on Thursday exuded confidence that the Schedule Caste community is on the party's side and will usher the ruling party in Karnataka to win for the second consecutive term.

"In Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP won by a big margin, because the party is working for respect and development for the SC community," he said, adding that in Karnataka too the double engine government will follow the same path for the community.

He said that the party gives reservation on constitutional grounds and not on basis of religion.

"Recently, the BJP government increased the reservation of Scheduled Caste by 2 per cent and of Scheduled Tribes (STs) by 4 per cent. Even the Dalits, who were deprived of benefits earlier, they have also been classified not on the basis of religion, but on the basis of the Constitution," the BJP SC Morcha chief told ANI.

He said that the erstwhile Congress government gave reservation on the basis of religion.

"Congress had given 4 per cent reservation on the basis of religion in Karnataka. But BJP did the work of giving reservation to other poor and backward people on constitutional basis and not on religious grounds," the BJP leader said.

He also hit out at the State Congress chief DK Shivakumar for opposing the scrapping of 4 per cent Muslims reservation and said that the party he belongs to is anti-reservation, anti-constitutional and anti-Ambedkar.

"BJP's ideology is that the poor should get equal rights, so we feel that we have done the work of providing benefits to the poor which they were not getting. SC Morcha has done 10,000 conferences with Scheduled Castes in 41 districts. If people were against Bharatiya Janata Party, no one would have showed up at the conference," he said.

"A large number of people are coming with Bharatiya Janata Party, the main reason behind that is Modi Ji's welfare schemes, and BJP's devotion to the Constitution and unwavering faith in the Constitution is the reason that large number of people will come with the BJP," he added.

The leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has declared about 222 seats, we have fielded candidates on such large seats, every time there is some or the other change, but Congress is scared. Where it wins comfortably, it means there is a fear in the Congress that the Bharatiya Janata Party is coming again, so it is not able to release the list, he said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

