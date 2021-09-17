New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday declined to transfer a matter pertaining to access control of highways to itself, stating that it has enough burden on its shoulders and doesn't want to add to it.

A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud dismissed a plea seeking transfer of a matter pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the top court.

"We don't want to add to our burden. We have enough burden on our shoulders," the Bench told the advocate appearing for the petitioner when he argued that the matter is pending before the High Court since 2019.

Just because the High Court is not listing the matter, it does not mean that this court should transfer it to itself, said the Bench.

The petitioner's advocate told the Bench that the top court is seized of a similar matter and the parties involved are also the same.

The top court said it is dealing with a matter related to liquor vends on highways while the petition pending before the High Court relates to access control of highways.

Many new highways now have access control and it is important to have access control as highways pass through villages and towns, the Bench added. (ANI)

