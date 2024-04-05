India News | SC Dismisses Plea to Transport Mortal Remains of Sufi Saint from Bangladesh to India

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking transportation of the mortal remains of Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Muhammad Abdul Muqtadir Shah Masood Ahmad from Bangladesh to India.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said there is no constitutionally enforceable right to seek transportation of the Sufi saint's mortal remains as he was a Pakistani citizen.
"He is a Pakistani citizen, how can you expect the Union of India to bring his burials in India?" the bench asked.
The counsel, appearing for petitioner Dargah Hazrat Mulla Syed, said the saint has no family in Pakistan, whereas, at the dargah in Uttar Pradesh, he was the Sajjada-naon