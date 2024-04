Kannur, April 5: Two men were injured in a blast near Panur in this district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred around 1 am, they said.

"Two persons have been injured in the blast. We are looking into how it happened," an officer of Panur police station said and declined to provide any more details. Kerala Explosion: One Killed, 16 Injured As Firecrackers Explode in Kochi.

The injured are hospitalised and undergoing treatment, police said.