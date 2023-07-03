New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to all state governments and their relevant authorities to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal.

The bench comprised Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: One Killed in Haroa Bomb Blast, Toll Rises to 13 in Pre-Poll Violence.

“You want construction of STPs all over the country. You go to the NGT,” the bench said while dismissing the PIL.

The PIL sought directions to the state governments and their authorities, including the pollution control boards, to set up STPs to treat waste.

Also Read | Miraculous Escape for Passengers As Mumbai-Bound Pawan Express Runs 10 km With Broken Wheel in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)