New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A 64-page report submitted by a high-powered Judicial Inquiry Committee has cast a spotlight on Justice Yashwant Varma, formerly of the Delhi High Court and now transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

The committee, constituted by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on March 22, concluded that there is credible and serious evidence of misconduct following the discovery of burnt currency at Varma's official residence.

The report prepared by a panel comprising Chief Justices Sheel Nagu, GS Sandhawalia, and Justice Anu Sivaraman delivered searing observations about Justice Varma's conduct, suggesting he failed to uphold "Universally Accepted Values of Judicial Life."

At the heart of the controversy lies the recovery of partially incinerated cash in the early hours of March 15 from a store room in 30 Tughlak Crescent, an official residence under Varma's control.

The panel, citing witness statements and electronic surveillance, concluded that "the burnt currency was removed covertly with active awareness or complicity," prompting questions about why no formal complaint or disclosure was made by the judge.

Further fanning suspicions was the manner of Justice Varma's transfer. Despite having time to seek clarification or raise objections, he promptly accepted the March 20 repatriation order to Allahabad High Court "without demur," raising eyebrows within the judicial fraternity.

The report remarks that such readiness, absent consultations or queries, is "uncharacteristic of a judge with a clean record."

The inquiry, supported by testimonies from 55 witnesses, including Justice Varma himself, points to a troubling pattern of omissions and questionable choices.

While not declaring outright guilt, the committee recommends initiation of proceedings for Varma's removal, marking a rare and serious development in India's judicial history. (ANI)

