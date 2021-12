New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening of schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government.

We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi, the Court observed while hearing today.

Delhi government reopened the schools on November 29 for all the classes despite the increasing air pollution level. (ANI)

