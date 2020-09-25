New Delhi, Sep 25: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to postpone the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy and M R Shah also refused to grant liberty to the petitioner to give representation to the Election Commission in this regard.

Also Read | Delhi: 28-Year-Old Man Kills Wife in Front of 4-Year-Old Child in Dabri, Attempts Suicide.

"We can't permit everybody to go to the Election Commission. We can only permit you to withdraw the petition," the bench said. The matter was then dismissed as withdrawn. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates Announcement Live Streaming.

The EC is set to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on Friday.

The top court was hearing the plea filed by one Ajay Kumar who contended that the general assembly elections cannot be held smoothly due to the pandemic.

The plea sought to hold the Bihar Assembly elections till the situation becomes normal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)