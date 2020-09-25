New Delhi, September 25: The Election Commission of India is most likely to announce Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 dates and complete schedule on Friday. The Election Commission has called for a press conference at 12:30 pm today, where it is expected that the Chief Election Commissioner will announce the dates and schedule for polls to 243 Bihar Assembly. The press event will be aired on All India Radio (AIR) and all Doordarshan channels. The YouTube channel of ECI will also host live streaming of the press briefing.

It is to be known that the election for 243-member Assembly in Bihar is going to take place amid COVID-19. As per the ECI schedule, Bihar has to elect new Assembly members by November 29. Speculations are on the rise that the polls might take place in Bihar by mid-October in single-phase due to COVID-19. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule Likely to be Announced by Election Commission Today at 12:30 PM.

In this Assembly elections, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal (United) has made a coalition with Bharatiya Janata Party. It also has the support of Lok Janshakti Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha. On the other side, Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal has made an alliance with Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to contest the elections.

