New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh and Delhi governments seeking their responses to a plea filed by two MP-based journalists who were allegedly assaulted by Bhind police over their reporting on illegal sand mining.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma, however, refused to grant any interim relief to the journalists, noting that the Court was completely unaware about the offences that may have been committed by the journalists and a response from the State authorities in this regard was necessary.

"Because you're the fourth pillar, we're telling you. We will issue a notice and list it on Monday. Let the other side respond. We are not aware (about the case)", the bench noted before issuing notice to the aforesaid state respondents in the case.

The top court also raised doubts over the allegation that there was a threat to the lives of the journalists, as had been stated by the counsel appearing for the duo.

"Suppose you're arrested for murder? What do we do? We don't know Madam? Can we grant a blanket Protection that if you (may) commit a crime against the nation? This phantom of a story you created the other day, unfortunately, it is not being reflected in the writ petition? From the writ petition, could you tell us where the threat to your life is?" the Court asked the counsel representing the petitioners.

Further, the Court also took a dim view of the fact that certain allegations had been made against an IPS officer in connection with the alleged assault on the journalists without affording him an opportunity to explain the matter.

"You have made Mr Yadav (Superintendent of Police) a party. Saying all kinds of things about an IPS officer. You didn't even give him a chance to explain", the Court said.

The journalists had moved to the top court seeking interim protection for their lives. They have alleged that their lives are under threat since they reported on illegal sand mining going on in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

As per their plea, they had been abducted, assaulted and were subjected to casteist slurs by the Bhind police.

After hearing the counsel, the Court listed the matter to be heard next on Monday. (ANI)

