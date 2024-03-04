New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Bihar government to file a reply on a plea raising the alleged dismal conditions of Bihar government schools.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Bihar government to file its reply to the plea filed by the NGO Social Jurist.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the NGO, argued that the basic minimum statutory norms as prescribed in the RTE Act, 2009, are violated by the State of Bihar with impunity.

The NGO Social Jurist has challenged an order of the Patna High Court, which rejected its plea. According to the petitioner, the basic amenities required for a conducive educational environment are absent in almost all government schools in Bihar.

As many as 72663 government schools are there, in which 3 crore students are studying. They are denied basic amenities in the school. (ANI)

