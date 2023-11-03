New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI to respond to pleas seeking the transfer of the trial in the disproportionate assets case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to some other state.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti also asked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to file his reply in the matter.

The court gave the direction during a hearing on a plea filed by YSR Congress MP Raghu Ramkrishna. The petitioner was represented by Balaji Srinivasan and Rohan Dewan.

The plea stated that the petitioner's conscience was shaken by the manner in which "state machinery was being manipulated to suit the sitting chief minister of the State of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy".

The petition alleged that after having "illegally and unjustly enriched himself to the tune of 40,000 crore rupees", the chief minister has ensured that the criminal trials against him remain dormant and no fruitful steps are taken against him.

"Shockingly, the State Machinery have been more than happy to be silent spectators to this abuse of the processes of the Courts turning the criminal trials into friendly matches between accused and prosecution," the petition stated.

It, hence, sought the transfer of a case pending before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad to a court of equal and competent jurisdiction in any other state, inter-alia, to the Principal District Judge, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi. (ANI)

