New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Jharkhand High Court and the State government, seeking their responses to a plea filed by a lady judge who sought removal of certain remarks made in her annual performance report.

The petitioner, a single parent and a District and Additional Sessions Judge in Dumka, Jharkhand alleged that following her request for 194 days of Child Care Leave (CCL), certain "painful and demoralising" remarks were made in her Annual Confidential Report (ACR) for the assessment year 2023-2024 issued by the Vigilance Registrar of the High Court.

After hearing the matter today, a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan directed the respondent HC and the State, to file their responses to the lady judge's plea within four weeks time and listed the matter for further hearing in the first week of August.

The judge had initially approached the Supreme Court after the High Court rejected her CCL request seeking 194 days of leave. The apex court then directed the High Court to reconsider the matter, following which she was granted 94 days of leave, by the High Court.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Supreme Court was informed of a fresh grievance with regard to certain negative remarks made in her ACR. In her application, the judge submitted that while the remarks were stated to be "suggestive" and non-adverse, they were demoralising and have caused her mental agony.

As per the lady judge's plea she has had an impeccable career record of having disposed of huge number of cases. Thus, she sought that the said remarks in her ACR report be expunged.

After hearing submissions, the top-court directed the High Court and the State government to file their responses within four weeks and posted the matter to be heard next in the first week of August.

Advocate Anup Kumar is representing the petitioner judge. (ANI)

