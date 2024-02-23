New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government, for filing a petition against the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the sand mining case.

A bench of justices, Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a reply on ED plea against the Madras High Court interim order. The court listed the matter for February 26.

Also Read | Exam Stress: Two Students Die by Suicide Due to Examination Pressure in Odisha's Ganjam and Bhadrak.

ED has approached the Supreme Court against the Madras High court interim order staying the operation of the summonses issued by the central agency to district collectors in connection with a money laundering case related to the sand mining.

The court sought to know how the state government can file the writ petition, under which law and that too against ED.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Transgender Community Seeks Bigger Share of LS Tickets; Recognition of 'Trans Shakti'.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the state can file the petition and he can show some judgements regarding this on Monday.

The Madras High Court has stayed the operation of summons issued by the ED to Tamil Nadu's District Collectors.

ED had initiated an investigation under the PMLA in 2002 based on various FIRs filed across Tamil Nadu and information gleaned from open sources indicating widespread unauthorised sand mining along the riverbeds and basins of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)