Bhubaneswar, February 23: Two students died allegedly by suicide due to examination pressure in separate incidents in Odisha's Ganjam and Bhadrak districts, police said on Friday. The suicide incidents came to the fore when the students were appearing in the annual Plus-II and the matriculation (class 10) examinations. While the body of a Plus II science second-year male student was found hanging in his house at Suryanagar in the Baidyanathpur area of Berhampur in Ganjam district on Friday morning, a Class 10 boy was found hanging at Jahangir Sasan village in Bhadrak district.

The Plus-II boy, a student of Nilakantheswar Sishu Mandir in Berhampur, was reportedly caught while resorting to malpractice during the physics examination at Khallikote College on Thursday. In another incident involving the Class 10 student, the boy was staying at his maternal aunt's house and was supposed to write English paper in the ongoing matriculation examination on Friday. However, his body was found hanging hours before the commencement of the English paper, family members said.

The deceased class 10 was a resident of Mayurbhanj district. While people suspect that the cause of the suicide could be due to examination stress, the deceased boy's uncle Madhabananda Mishra said: "I don't think that he ended his life due to stress caused by examination. He had received a message from a girl, who had written that she is going to die. When his aunt asked about the message, he avoided and deleted the content from his phone".