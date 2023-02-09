New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday sent back to the Bombay High Court to hear afresh the CBI plea challenging the decision to permit Mainak Mehta, who is fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother-in-law, to travel to his home in Hong Kong.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also asked the Bombay High Court to decide the plea in four weeks and said that the CBI and Mehta might file additional documents in the high court within a period of two weeks.

The court noted that Mehta will be furnishing letters of authority to banks to furnish statements of accounts.

The court was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea challenging the Bombay High Court which upheld a trial court order allowing Mehta to travel to his home in Hong Kong. Mehta, a British national who lives in Hong Kong with his family, returned to India in September 2021 and made his first appearance before the court in Mumbai.

CBI has told the court that it apprehends that huge amounts of money have gone into those accounts and Mehta, who is a foreign national and is not giving them access to the accounts.

Mehta's counsel maintained that his client has co-operated with the CBI but the probe agency is making false allegations against him.

Mehta's brother-in-law Nirav Modi is an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. (ANI)

