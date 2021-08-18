New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice and stayed the Delhi High Court's order of refusing to quash a criminal defamation complaint against India Today Editor, Aroon Purie in connection with an article published in 2007.

After hearing a petition filed by Purie, challenging the Delhi High Court's order of refusing to quash a criminal defamation complaint, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, issued notice to the NCT Delhi and stayed the Delhi HC order.

The Delhi high court had in its order in April 2021, had refused to quash the criminal defamation complaint against Purie in connection with an article published in 2007.

The petitioner, Purie, had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order and sought relief and quashing of the case. (ANI)

