New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court order permitting the state government to go ahead with Board Examinations for classes 5,8, 9 and 11.

The top court also ordered a stay on declaring the results of such examinations.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal directed that the results of such exams would not be used for any purpose whatsoever and not to be informed to parents too.

The court also remarked that Karnataka state is playing with students' future and causing hardship.

The court observed that the order of the Karnataka High Court prima facie does not seem to align with the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

"The operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed till further orders," the court said while issuing notice on the plea.

The court was hearing the plea filed by Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association Karnataka.

The petitioner has challenged the Karnataka HC's March 22 order which permitted the state government to go ahead with the board examinations for classes 5,8, 9 and 11. (ANI)

