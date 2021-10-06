New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on October 7.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

